Chisora vs Parker results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, full fight card

Heavyweights Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker meet in a 12-round matchup headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live from AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). In the co-feature the defending undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her title in a 10-rounder against Natasha Jonas.

Among the Chisora vs Parker undercard bouts, Campbell Hatton battles it out against Levi Dunn in a 4-rounder at lightweight, and Chris Eubank Jr faces Marcus Morrison in a 10-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below. Results will be added.

How to watch Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker live

Boxing fans can watch Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, and live stream on DAZN in the United States and Australia. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm BST in the UK and 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US on Saturday May 1, and 3 am AEST Australia time on Sunday, May 2.

The Chisora vs Parker preliminary card bout live stream starts an hour earlier. The video is available up top here on FIGHTMAG (via Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube).

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker results

Main Card

Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Katie Taylor vs. Natasha Jonas, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylors’s undisputed lightweight title

Campbell Hatton vs. Levi Dunn, 4 rounds, lightweight

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Marcus Morrison, 10 rounds, middleweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Craig Richards, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Phil Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight

James Tennyson vs. Jovanni Straffon, 12 rounds, lightweight – for vacant IBO Lightweight title

Preliminary Card

Scott Fitzgerald vs. Gregory Trenel, 8 rounds, super middleweight