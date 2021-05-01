Search
Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker weigh-in results and running order

Parviz Iskenderov
Derek Chisora weighed-in at 250.8 lbs for his heavyweight bout against Joseph Parker, who showed 241.2 lbs. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup, headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live from AO Arena in Manchester, UK on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia and New Zealand).

Katie Taylor came in at 134.8 for her 10-round undisputed lightweight title defense against Natasha Jonas, who was 134.7. The full Chisora vs Parker fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker live on on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm BST (local time), 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, and 3 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card live stream is available on the Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube an hour earlier.

Chisora vs. Parker fight card

Main Card

Derek Chisora (250.8) vs. Joseph Parker (241.2), 12 rounds, heavyweight

Katie Taylor (134.8) vs. Natasha Jonas (134.7), 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylors’s undisputed lightweight title

Campbell Hatton (135.9) vs. Levi Dunn (134.5), 4 rounds, lightweight

Chris Eubank Jr (162.1) vs. Marcus Morrison (161.8), 10 rounds, middleweight

Dmitry Bivol (174.2) vs. Craig Richards (176.6), 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Johnny Fisher (245.4) vs. Phil Williams (268.7), 4 rounds, heavyweight

James Tennyson (134.7) vs. Jovanni Straffon (133.2), 12 rounds, lightweight – for vacant IBO Lightweight title

Preliminary Card

Scott Fitzgerald (169.4) vs. Gregory Trenel (166.2), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

