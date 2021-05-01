Lara vs LaManna results – PBC boxing live on FOX

Erislandy Lara and Thomas LaManna battle it out for a vacant WBA middleweight world title on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout, headlining the two-fight PBC boxing fight card live on FOX from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

In the co-feature Eduardo Ramirez and Isaac Avelar faceoff in a 12-round contest with a vacant interim WBA featherweight title on the line.

The Lara vs LaManna card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on FOX. It follows the Ruiz vs Arreola undercard live on FOX Sports app and FOXsports.com at 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT, and precedes the Ruiz vs Arreola main card live on pay-per-view at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Lara vs LaManna results

Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna, 12 rounds, middleweight – for vacant WBA middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Isaac Avelar, 12 rounds, featherweight – for vacant interim WBA featherweight title