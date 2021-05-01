Search
Boxing

Lara vs LaManna results – PBC boxing live on FOX

Newswire
Erislandy Lara vs Thomas LaManna
Erislandy Lara vs Thomas LaManna weigh-in | Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

Erislandy Lara and Thomas LaManna battle it out for a vacant WBA middleweight world title on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout, headlining the two-fight PBC boxing fight card live on FOX from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Eduardo Ramirez and Isaac Avelar faceoff in a 12-round contest with a vacant interim WBA featherweight title on the line.

The Lara vs LaManna card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on FOX. It follows the Ruiz vs Arreola undercard live on FOX Sports app and FOXsports.com at 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT, and precedes the Ruiz vs Arreola main card live on pay-per-view at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Lara vs LaManna results

To refresh click here.

Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna, 12 rounds, middleweight – for vacant WBA middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Isaac Avelar, 12 rounds, featherweight – for vacant interim WBA featherweight title

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Moruti Mthalane vs Sunny Edwards

April 30, 2021

Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

May 01, 2021

Boxing

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka

May 01, 2021

MMA

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

May 01, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

‘You are a psychopath’ – Matty Matheson talks Australian ‘Carnage’ Nathan Corbett on Joe Rogan Podcast

The famed Canadian chef Matty Matheson appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, Podcast #1641. The episode hit the stream today (April 29 AEST). Part of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097