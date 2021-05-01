Search
UFC Vegas 25 results, start time, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, Reyes vs Prochazka, full fight card

UFC Vegas 25: Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka
Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka weigh-in faceoff | Instagram/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

UFC Vegas 25 fight card features eleven bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 1, which makes is Sunday, May 2 in Australia. In the main event Dominick Reyes goes up against Jiri Prochazka in a five-round battle at light heavyweight.

In the co-main event Giga Chikadze squares off against Cub Swanson in a three-rounder at featherweight. The full UFC Vegas 25 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The fight fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The main card start time is set for 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. MMA action begins on the preliminary card commencing at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 25 results below.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka results

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby

Sean Strickland vs. Krzystof Jotko

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Preliminary Card

Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro

Kai Kamaka vs. TJ Brown

Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes

Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar

Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Corales

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

