UFC Vegas 25 results, start time, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, Reyes vs Prochazka, full fight card

UFC Vegas 25 fight card features eleven bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 1, which makes is Sunday, May 2 in Australia. In the main event Dominick Reyes goes up against Jiri Prochazka in a five-round battle at light heavyweight.
In the co-main event Giga Chikadze squares off against Cub Swanson in a three-rounder at featherweight. The full UFC Vegas 25 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
The fight fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The main card start time is set for 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. MMA action begins on the preliminary card commencing at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST.
Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 25 results below.
UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka results
Main Card
Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka
Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson
Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby
Sean Strickland vs. Krzystof Jotko
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann
Preliminary Card
Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro
Kai Kamaka vs. TJ Brown
Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes
Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar
Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Corales