UFC Full Fight Video: Nate Diaz earns unanimous decision against Anthony Pettis

Newswire
Nate Diaz squares off against Leon Edwards in the UFC 262 co-main event on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16). The fight card, headlined by Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler for a vacant lightweight title, airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, featuring Diaz in his welterweight bout against former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis, as the pair goes a full three-round distance at UFC 241 in August 2019.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

The current UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

