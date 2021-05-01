UFC Full Fight Video: Nate Diaz earns unanimous decision against Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz squares off against Leon Edwards in the UFC 262 co-main event on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16). The fight card, headlined by Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler for a vacant lightweight title, airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, featuring Diaz in his welterweight bout against former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis, as the pair goes a full three-round distance at UFC 241 in August 2019.

The current UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler fight card can be found here.