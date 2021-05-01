UFC Vegas 25 weigh-in results: Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka official, 2 fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

Dominick Reyes weighed-in at 205.5 for his light heavyweight bout against Jiri Prochazka, who showed 204. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup, headlining UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday May, 2 in Australia).

Featherweights Cub Swanson and Giga Chikadze tipped the scales at 145.5 and 146, respectively, for their co-main event bout.

Luana Carolina missed flyweight limit, coming in at 128.5 for her bout against Poliana Botelho, who was 125.5. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse in favor of opponent and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

Gabriel Benitez missed featherweight limit, showing 150.5 for his bout against Jonathan Pearce, 146. The matchup has been canceled.

Get the UFC Vegas 25 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 2: Reyes vs Prochazka live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is set for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In Australia the event live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo. The main card start time is set for 12 pm AEST, following the undercard kicking off at 9 am AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka fight card

Main Card

Dominick Reyes (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204)

Cub Swanson (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205)

Sean Strickland (185.5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Merab Dvalishvili (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Poliana Botelho (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (128.5)*

Preliminary Card

Randa Markos (115) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Gabriel Benitez (150.5)** vs. Jonathan Pearce (146) – canceled

Kai Kamaka III (146) vs. T.J. Brown (145.5)

Loma Lookboonmee (116) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)

Andreas Michailidis (185.5) vs. KB Bhullar (186)

Luke Sanders (145.5) vs. Felipe Colares (145.5)

*Carolina missed weight by 2.5 pounds. Fight against Botelho proceeds at catchweight.

**Benitez missed weight by 4.5 pounds. Fight against Pearce has been canceled.