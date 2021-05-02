eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola full fight video highlights

Newswire

Ruiz takes unanimous decision against Arreola

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup on Saturday May 1 (Sunday May 2 in Australia). The contest headlined the PBC boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Arreola was successful at the start sending Ruiz down in Round 2. The latter, however, overcame the knockdown, and succeeded to come out on top.

The pair went a full distance, which ended in a unanimous decision. Two judges scored the fight 118-109, while one judge had it 117-110, all in favor of Ruiz.

You can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola full fight video highlights below and up top.

Ruiz vs Arreola full fight video highlights

With the win Andy Ruiz Jr rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against the current unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. He also updates his record to 34-2, 22 KOs and wins the WBA Heavyweight title eliminator.

Chris Arreola drops to 38-7-1, 33 KOs, 2 NC. He sufferers the second defeat in a row.

The full fight results from Ruiz vs Arreola card can be found here.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResultsVideo

