BFS 2 Nimes postponed due to COVID, Christian Berthely, Samuel Dbili fights on June 5 cancelled

A highly awaited second edition of “Boxing Fighters System” in Nimes, France has once again been postponed. The event originally planed for March 2020 and then rescheduled for June 5 is off, due to COVID-19 restrictions in France. The World Kickboxing Network made the announcement on Saturday.

BFS 2 on June 5 was set to see French super welterweight Christian Berthely contesting for WKN Gold. As well, his country-fellow, the reigning WKN European super middleweight champion Samuel Dbili was expected to make the first defense of his title.

The second edition of "Boxing Fighters System" in Nimes has been once again postponed due to Covid restrictions in France ?? A new date for BFS 2 Nimes is being currently discussed by the promoters with the city office. pic.twitter.com/lORijtO239 — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) May 2, 2021

France is expected to “largely reopen” by June 30, BBC reports. “A new date for BFS 2 Nimes is being currently discussed by the promoters with the city office,” as per WKN announcement via Twitter.