Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka full fight video highlights

Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). The scheduled for five rounds light heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

It was all over in Round 2, courtesy of a perfectly landed left spinning back elbow. The fight officially ended at 4 minutes and 29 seconds into the second round in favor of Prochazka.

You can watch Reyes vs Prochazka full fight video highlights below and up top.

Reyes vs Prochazka full fight video highlights

Verdict.

Un contendiente se levanta!!!! @Jiri_BJP ?? vence a Dominick Reyes por KO en round 2 #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/NuCC0imKj3 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2021

Advertisements

Round 2.

Video of knockout — Jiri Prochazka KO's Dominick Reyes with spinning back elbow in Round 2 #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/826fes7wf4 — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 2, 2021

WOW!!!! Una guerra de película hasta ahora ?? #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/FN5yaoQBfI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2021

Round 1.

Complicado estilo de Jiri quien pone presión ahora en la pelea! #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/yKMkHONm1n — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2021

With the win former Rizin Light Heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka secures his second win inside the UFC Octagon. He also updates his record to 28-3-1, scoring the 12th straight victory.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes drops to 12-3. He suffers the third defeat in a row.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 25 can be found here.