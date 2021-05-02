eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka full fight video highlights

Prochazka KO's Reyes in Round 2

Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). The scheduled for five rounds light heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance.

It was all over in Round 2, courtesy of a perfectly landed left spinning back elbow. The fight officially ended at 4 minutes and 29 seconds into the second round in favor of Prochazka.

You can watch Reyes vs Prochazka full fight video highlights below and up top.

Reyes vs Prochazka full fight video highlights

Verdict.

Round 2.

Round 1.

With the win former Rizin Light Heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka secures his second win inside the UFC Octagon. He also updates his record to 28-3-1, scoring the 12th straight victory.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes drops to 12-3. He suffers the third defeat in a row.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 25 can be found here.

