Boxing

Erislandy Lara KO’s Thomas Lamanna to lift WBA title – video of knockout

Parviz Iskenderov

The reigning WBA super welterweight champion from Cuba Erislandy Lara lifted the third title in a second weight, when he faced and defeated veteran contender Thomas LaManna on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). The pair squared off in the headliner of PBC Fight Night live on FOX, preceding the Ruiz vs Arreola PPV card, from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, with vacant WBA ‘Regular’ middleweight title on the line, didn’t go the distance. The lights went off on the second minute of the opening round when Cuban southpaw delivered a massive left dropping his opponent to the canvas, and that was it.

The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 20 seconds. You can watch the video of knockout and highlights below and up top.

Erislandy Lara knocks out Thomas Lamanna

With the win Erislandy Lara updates his record to 28-3-3, 16 KOs and secures his third win in a row. In his previous outing in August 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Greg Vendetti to retain his WBA ‘Regular’ super welterweight title and take a vacant IBO super welterweight belt.

Thomas LaManna drops to 30-5-1, 12 KOs, which snaps his two-win streak.

The full fight results from Ruiz vs Arreola card, including the two-bout PBC Fight Night: Lara vs LaManna, can be found here.

