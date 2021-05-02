Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson with massive liver kick at UFC Vegas 25 – video of TKO

Giga Chikadze secured the second first-round stoppage win in a row, when he faced fellow-featherweight Cub Swanson. The pair squared off in the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia).

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds bout ended early on the second minute. Chikadze landed a powerful left body shot, dropping Swanson to the canvas. He finished the job with several punches on the ground.

The referee stepped in, and the fight was officially over at 1 minute and 3 seconds into the first round. You can watch the video of finish below.

LIVER SHOT can #always put a stop to a fight ?? Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in the first round of their #UFCVegas25 co-main event ?? https://t.co/oGRnRuizHJpic.twitter.com/G2VRrNv74r — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 2, 2021

With the win Giga Chikadze updates his record to 13-2 and records the eighth straight victory. In his previous bout in November 2020 he knocked out Jamey Simmons in the first round with head kick and punches.

Cub Swanson drops to 27-12. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka can be found here.