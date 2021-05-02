eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
UFC

Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson with massive liver kick at UFC Vegas 25 – video of TKO

Parviz Iskenderov
Giga Chikadze delivers massive body kick against Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 25
Giga Chikadze delivers left body shot in his UFC Vegas 25 co-main event bout against Cub Swanson | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

Giga Chikadze secured the second first-round stoppage win in a row, when he faced fellow-featherweight Cub Swanson. The pair squared off in the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia).

The scheduled for three rounds bout ended early on the second minute. Chikadze landed a powerful left body shot, dropping Swanson to the canvas. He finished the job with several punches on the ground.

The referee stepped in, and the fight was officially over at 1 minute and 3 seconds into the first round. You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Giga Chikadze updates his record to 13-2 and records the eighth straight victory. In his previous bout in November 2020 he knocked out Jamey Simmons in the first round with head kick and punches.

Cub Swanson drops to 27-12. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka can be found here.

