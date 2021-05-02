eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
UFC Vegas 25 results: Luana Pinheiro receives illegal upkick, Randa Markos disqualified (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

Luana Pinheiro made her official debut inside the Octagon against Randa Markos at UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday, May 1 (Sunday, May 2 in Australia). The pair of strawweights squared off in the women’s MMA bout headlining the preliminary portion of the card.

While the beginning of the fight seemed like a promising showdown, the contest ended in disqualification. The fight was officially over at 4 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round, after the Brazilian competitor got tagged by an illegal upkick and was unable to continue. As a result, her opponent from Canada got disqualified, and that was it.

Check out the fight highlights below and up top.

Ultimately, Pinheiro (9-1) adds the seventh straight victory to her tale of the tape. In her previous bout in November 2020 she knocked out Stephanie Frausto in the first-round to earn a UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 9.

Randa Markos drops to 10-11-1. She records her fourth loss in a row.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs Prochazka can be found here.

MMA

