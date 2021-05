The World Kickboxing Network announced a new date and location for the Umberto Lucci vs Lorenzo Panaro championship bout. The pair is set to square off on June 19, battling it out in the main event of “Stelle del Ring” taking place at Stadio Comunale di Capolona. The WKN Italian super heavyweight kickboxing title is on the line.

Their original date in October 2020 in Guidonia fell off due to pandemic.