Watch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Canelo vs Saunders date and time: Where to watch super middleweight title fight live, undercard

Newswire
Saul Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders meet in a highly anticipated showdown live on DAZN

Mexican superstar Saul Canelo Alvarez and British A-lister Billy Joe Saunders square off in the main event of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The date of a highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 9 in the UK and Australia.

The super middleweight championship unification features the reigning WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine champion, Canelo, up against the current WBO titleholder, Saunders. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds world title bout.

In the co-feature Elwin Soto defends his WBO light flyweight title in a 12-rounder against Katsunari Takayama. Among other Canelo vs Saunders undercard bouts, Kieron Conway puts his WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title on the line in a 10-rounder against Souleymane Cissokho.

The full Canelo vs Saunders card can be found below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream, how to watch, date and fight time

Boxing fans around the world can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream on DAZN. The broadcast is available in the US, the UK, Australia and all other countries, except Mexico.

The date and start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main event, featuring Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders, is set to begin at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Canelo vs Saunders UK time is scheduled for Sunday, Nay 9 at 1 am BST. The headline-bout fighters are expected to make their ringwalk at around 4 am BST.

Canelo vs Saunders date in Australia is set for Sunday, May 9. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The main event bout is expected to begin at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs Saunders tickets

Fans with the tickets can witness the live action, featuring Canelo Alvarez versus Billy Joe Saunders and the rest of fight card, at the venue accommodating the event, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The date is Saturday, May 8.

Canelo vs Saunders tickets went on sale Friday, March 26 via SeatGeek.

Canelo vs Saunders card

The announced to date Canelo vs Saunders fight card features eight bouts in total. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles, Saunders’s WBO super middleweight title
  • Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title
  • Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Conway’s WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson, 8 rounds, welterweight
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

