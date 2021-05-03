eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Full Fight Video: Mexican star Canelo Alvarez stops British champion to earn super middleweight title

Newswire
Canelo TKO's Rocky Fielding to claim title in new weight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is back in action this coming Saturday, May 8 when he faces Billy Joe Saunders in the super middleweight championship unification (start time and how to watch here). Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, going back to December 2018, when the Mexican superstar moved up a weight class and claimed the WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title against former champion Rocky Fielding of the UK.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream on DAZN.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

