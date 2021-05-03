Search
UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: Charles Oliveira earns dominant unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

Charles Oliveira goes up against Michael Chandler for a vacant 155-pound title in the headliner of UFC 262 live on pay-per-view on Saturday, May 15. Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, featuring No.3-ranked lightweight contender as he squares off against former interim champion in the division, Tony Ferguson, at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

The current UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

‘You are a psychopath’ – Matty Matheson talks Australian ‘Carnage’ Nathan Corbett on Joe Rogan Podcast

The famed Canadian chef Matty Matheson appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, Podcast #1641. The episode hit the stream today (April 29 AEST). Part of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097