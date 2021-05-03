UFC Full Fight Video: Charles Oliveira earns dominant unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson

Charles Oliveira goes up against Michael Chandler for a vacant 155-pound title in the headliner of UFC 262 live on pay-per-view on Saturday, May 15. Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, featuring No.3-ranked lightweight contender as he squares off against former interim champion in the division, Tony Ferguson, at UFC 256 in December 2020.

The current UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler fight card can be found here.