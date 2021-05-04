Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs Sergio Pettis continues MMA action live on Showtime, May 7

eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis

Bellator 258 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 7. MMA event is headlined by the reigning bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta, who makes the first defense of his title against No.1-ranked contender Sergio Pettis.

Juan Archuleta (25-2) earned then vacant bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Patchy Mix in September 2020. Prior to that he defeated Henry Corrales also by UD, and rebounded from the defeat suffered against Patricio Freire in the quarter-final of featherweight WGP a year earlier.

Sergio Pettis (20-5) is riding the three-win streak. In his previous outing last July he scored a unanimous decision against Ricky Bandejas. Before that he submitted Alfred Khashakyan in the first round and took a UD against Tyson Nam.

The Bellator 259 co-main event features Anthony Johnson (22-6) and Jose Augusto (7-2, 1 NC), as the pair squares off in the quarter-final bout of light heavyweight World Grand Prix. Also on the main card Patricky Freire (23-9) goes up against Peter Queally (12-5-1) at lightweight, and Michael “Venom” Page (18-1) meets Derek Anderson (17-3, 1 NC) at 175-pound catchweight. The full

The current Bellator 258 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, as well as on Pluto TV, beginning at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Bellator 258 fight card

Main Card

  • Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis
  • Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto
  • Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally
  • Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

Preliminary Card

  • Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Rafael Carvalho
  • Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales
  • Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
  • Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell
  • Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
  • Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

