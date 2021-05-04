Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs Sergio Pettis continues MMA action live on Showtime, May 7

Bellator 258 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 7. MMA event is headlined by the reigning bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta, who makes the first defense of his title against No.1-ranked contender Sergio Pettis.

Juan Archuleta (25-2) earned then vacant bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Patchy Mix in September 2020. Prior to that he defeated Henry Corrales also by UD, and rebounded from the defeat suffered against Patricio Freire in the quarter-final of featherweight WGP a year earlier.

Sergio Pettis (20-5) is riding the three-win streak. In his previous outing last July he scored a unanimous decision against Ricky Bandejas. Before that he submitted Alfred Khashakyan in the first round and took a UD against Tyson Nam.

The Bellator 259 co-main event features Anthony Johnson (22-6) and Jose Augusto (7-2, 1 NC), as the pair squares off in the quarter-final bout of light heavyweight World Grand Prix. Also on the main card Patricky Freire (23-9) goes up against Peter Queally (12-5-1) at lightweight, and Michael "Venom" Page (18-1) meets Derek Anderson (17-3, 1 NC) at 175-pound catchweight.

The current Bellator 258 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, as well as on Pluto TV, beginning at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Bellator 258 fight card

Main Card

Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis

Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto

Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally

Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

Preliminary Card

Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots

Lorenz Larkin vs. Rafael Carvalho

Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales

Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid

Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto

Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt