GLORY 78 fight card shaping up: Antonio Plazibat vs Tarik Khbabez, plus more announced

Kickboxing event GLORY 78 airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, July 17. The previously announced main event bout between Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek received a number of support matchups. This includes a heavyweight battle between Antonio Plazibat and Tarik Khbabez, and a welterweight contest between Dmitry Menshikov and Mohamed Mezouari.

Plazibat is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered by split decision against Nordine Mahieddine in December 2020. Khbabez was in action in January, when he suffered the defeat by TKO in the first round against Rico Verhoeven in the final of heavyweight tournament, after taking a majority decision against Levi Rigters in the opening bout.

Menshikov won seven of his previous bouts, including the second-round TKO against Yoann Kongolo. Mezouari aka “Hamicha” won a pair of matchups via first-round stoppage against Adam Hadfield and Miles Simson.

While not yet officially announced, the event is also expected to see a light heavyweight battle between Luis Tavares and Sergej Maslobojev. In addition, “The Giant Slovak” Tomas Mozny is expected to make his return.

The announced to date list of matchups featured on GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek fight card can be found below.

GLORY 78 fight card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Tomas Mozny vs. TBA, 3 rounds, heavyweight