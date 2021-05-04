eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
MMA

Karla Benitez to defend WKN International MMA title at HDH: Sangre y Arena on June 5

Parviz Iskenderov
Karla Benitez
Karla Benitez | Instagram/karlammabenitez

Karla Benitez received a new date for her WKN International flyweight MMA title defense. The Venezuelan-Spanish mixed martial artist will enter the cage on June 5, headlining HDH: Sangre y Arena in Fontanar, Spain.

Benitez (18-15-1, 1 NC) claimed the title back in February 2018, when she stopped Noemi Gonzales in the first round. In her previous bout in February 2020 she KO’d Dilia Ordonez in 59 seconds.

The 42-year-old competitor was initially set to defend her belt last August against Fabiola Pidroni of Italy. The event fell off due to pandemic.

The name of opponent challenging Benitez on June 5 is yet to be announced.

Promoted by Chinto Mordillo, HDH: Sangre y Arena is a two-day sporting fiesta featuring MMA and kickboxing bouts.

Friday, June 4 is scheduled to see the first round of Spanish national amateur championships. Saturday, June 5 is a final day of competition, topped by pro MMA outing of Benitez.

