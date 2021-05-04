eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Boxing

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream announced – Celebrity Boxing on June 11, PPV price

Newswire
Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter
Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter tops Celebrity Boxing live on pay-per-view

Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter faceoff inside the squared circle on Friday, June 11. The contest features two-time NBA champion and Olympic star up against 90’s Pop Star, Dancing with the Stars and Broadway performer and rapper. The pair battles it out in the headliner of “Celebrity Boxing” fight card live on pay-per-view from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ.

Also on the card social media and reality TV rivals, including Cisco Rosado faceoff Peter Gunz, and Wide Neck versus Drew Mournet. In addition, Tim Witherspoon battles it out against Hazel Roche.

Boxing fans can watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter, and the rest of fight card, live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Friday, Jun 11 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV cost is 29.99 USD.

The free-pre show airs live an hour earlier.

Celebrity Boxing: Lamar vs Carter
Celebrity Boxing: Lamar vs Carter | Poster

Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs Carter fight card

Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter

Cisco Rosado vs. Peter Gunz

Tim Witherspoon vs. Hazel Roche

Wide Neck vs. Drew Mournet

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest News

Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola full fight video highlights

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup on Saturday May 1 (Sunday...

