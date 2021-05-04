PFL 3: Werdum vs Ferreira moves live MMA fights to ESPN on May 6

The third Professional Fighters League event of 2021 will air live Thursday, May 6. PFL 3 begins at 5:30 pm ET live stream on ESPN+, then MMA action continues on ESPN from 7 pm to 11 pm ET.

Fabricio Werdum, one of the greatest heavyweights in mixed martial arts history and a former UFC heavyweight champion, will make his PFL debut against the 6-foot-8 Brazilian, Renan Ferreira. Werdum, who has fought many of the division’s all-time great competitors throughout his career, will have his hands full with Ferreira, also known as “The Problema” when the two square off in a highly intriguing matchup.

The co-main event features two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, who will look to earn back-to-back titles as she kicks off her second PFL campaign against Mariana Morais. Harrison, who is undefeated in her MMA career, is on a mission to be recognized as the best fighter on the planet. Morais, a young Brazilian, earned her spot on the PFL roster via the PFL International Qualifier Series and looks to carry that momentum into her promotion debut.

Not to be overlooked, Mohammed Usman, younger brother of UFC champ Kamaru Usman, takes on U.S. Army Sergeant Brandon Sayles. Usman has a 7-1 record with 5 stoppage wins and will look to continue that streak. His brother Kamaru, is expected to be in his corner during the bout. Sayles, who is an 18-year U.S. Army veteran also has 5 wins by stoppage and will look to put Usman’s strength to the test as Sayles will look to extend his current 3-fight win streak.

Kickboxer Genah Fabian returns to the PFL for her second season with her sights clearly set on Harrison and the 2021 women’s lightweight title. The New Zealand native, who trains out of City Kickboxing alongside UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, has high hopes after making the full time transition to MMA in 2019. She will face organizational newcomer Laura Sanchez, who trains with fellow PFL fighter Anthony Pettis in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and the newest addition to the PFL broadcast team and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.

The current PFL 3 fight card can be found below.

PFL 3 fight card

ESPN Card (7pm to 11pm ET)

Fabricio Werdum vs. Renan Ferreira

Kayla Harrison vs. Mariana Morais

Mohammed Usman vs Brandon Sayles

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julija Pajic

Ante Delija vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Cindy Dandois vs. Kaitlin Young

Genah Fabian vs. Laura Sanchez

Denis Goltsov vs. Justin Willis

ESPN+ Fight (5:30pm ET)

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Taylor Guardado