Michael Chandler goes up against Charles Oliveira for a vacant lightweight title, headlining UFC 262 live on pay-per-view on May 15. Today the promotion released the full fight video, featuring former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion in his Octagon debut, when he faced Dan Hooker this past January. You can watch it up top.

