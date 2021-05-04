Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 26 fight card: Michelle Waterson vs Marina Rodriguez new main event for May 8

Parviz Iskenderov
Michelle Waterson defeats Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10
Michelle Waterson throws axe kick in her fight with Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10 / Pic: UFCNews Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 26 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 8 (Sunday May 9 in Australia). The fight card reportedly received a new headline-bout, featuring Michelle Waterson up against Marina Rodriguez at flyweight. The original main event between Cory Sandhagen and former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw fell off, after the latter announced he had received a cut from a headbutt at training, and was forced to pull out.

Advertisements

Michelle Waterson (18-8) was last in action in September 2020, when he took a split decision against Angela Hill (watch highlights). With the win she rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered against Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round secured against Amanda Ribas in January. In July 2020 she dropped a split decision against Esparza.

The UFC Vegas 26 co-main event is expected to see a three-round welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono.

Cerrone last fought in September 2020, going a three-round distance with Niko Price, that originally ended in majority draw, and was later overturned to “No Contest”, after the latter tested positive for marijuana. Before that “Cowboy” lost four bouts in a row against Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Morono lost he previous bout last December by unanimous decision against Pettis. In November 2020 he scored a UD against Rhys McKee.

The announced to date list of matchups featured on the UFC Vegas 26 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+. In Australia UFC Vegas 26 main card airs live on ESPN on Kayo following the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 26 fight card

Main Card

  • Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono
  • Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Maurice Greene
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary Card

  • Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins
  • Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano
  • Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev
  • Jun Yong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi
  • Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola full fight video highlights

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup on Saturday May 1 (Sunday...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097