UFC Vegas 26 fight card: Michelle Waterson vs Marina Rodriguez new main event for May 8

UFC Vegas 26 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 8 (Sunday May 9 in Australia). The fight card reportedly received a new headline-bout, featuring Michelle Waterson up against Marina Rodriguez at flyweight. The original main event between Cory Sandhagen and former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw fell off, after the latter announced he had received a cut from a headbutt at training, and was forced to pull out.

Michelle Waterson (18-8) was last in action in September 2020, when he took a split decision against Angela Hill (watch highlights). With the win she rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered against Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round secured against Amanda Ribas in January. In July 2020 she dropped a split decision against Esparza.

The UFC Vegas 26 co-main event is expected to see a three-round welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono.

Cerrone last fought in September 2020, going a three-round distance with Niko Price, that originally ended in majority draw, and was later overturned to “No Contest”, after the latter tested positive for marijuana. Before that “Cowboy” lost four bouts in a row against Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Morono lost he previous bout last December by unanimous decision against Pettis. In November 2020 he scored a UD against Rhys McKee.

The announced to date list of matchups featured on the UFC Vegas 26 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+. In Australia UFC Vegas 26 main card airs live on ESPN on Kayo following the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 26 fight card

Main Card

Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez

Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Maurice Greene

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary Card

Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins

Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus

Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Jun Yong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris