Canelo Alvarez reveals short term goal, next fight plans, hopes for no judges against Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo Alvarez met the media at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX today. The venue, where he faces Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout on Saturday, May 8 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here).

Boxing fans in the US, the UK, Australia and other countries can watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream on DAZN. In Mexico and Latin America the showdown airs live on TV Azteca.

Alvarez (55-1-2 37 KOs) and Saunders (33-0 14 KOs) lock horns at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for the WBC, WBA Super and WBO titles on Cinco De Mayo weekend. The Mexican told reporters he is laser focused on the task ahead against the unbeaten Brit.

“He thinks he’ll give me a boxing lesson?,” said Alvarez. “We’ll see. I am not the same guy I was five or six years ago. I have experience, I am a more mature fighter. So he can say whatever he wants, on Saturday night, he is in a different level of fight. I hope that I don’t need the judges on the night.”

‘I could stay at super middleweight until the end of my career’

“We have always been open about what are short and long term plans have been. I want to unify the 168lb division, and Caleb Plant would be next in line to secure that short term goal if successful against Billy Joe Saunders.”

“The goal is to be undisputed at 168lbs and then we’ll see. I think I could stay at Super-Middleweight until the end of my career. I think I have about seven years left until I retire, but I’m listening to my body and when it tells me to quit, I’ll quit.”

“Nothing frustrates me, I am just focused on winning on Saturday. He has to fight me on Saturday, that has to happen, it’s not a problem.”

“I don’t care about anything; I am just going to go in there and do my job. Saunders has come up with other excuses, he’s had plenty of excuses, but I am just going to go in there and do what I have to do.”

“We have faced everyone, lefties, righties, champions, former champions, so to us this is nothing new,” added trainer Eddy Reynoso.

The Alvarez vs Saunders championship bout headlines boxing fight card in Texas with a stacked undercard in support of the mammoth main event. In the co-feature Elwin Soto (18-1 12 KOs) defends his WBO World Light-Flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama (32-8 12 KOs).

