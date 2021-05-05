Canelo vs Saunders Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a highly anticipated matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 9. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The contest features unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion, Alvarez (55-1-2), up against undefeated WBO super middleweight titleholder, Saunders (30-0). The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Alvarez has set a goal to earn all belts at 168 lbs. If successful against Saunders, in his next fight the Mexican superstar is looking to square off against the reigning IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-0).

Saunders, on the other hand, is “looking to put a spanner in the works for that,” said unbeaten Brit. “Same as I did with previous champions when they were talking about other fights. They’ve gotta beat me first.”

In the co-main event Elwin Soto defends his WBO light flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama. Among other Canelo vs Saunders undercard bouts, Kieron Conway defends his WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho. The full fight card can be found below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders date, time and live stream in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 9 at 10 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walk at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs Saunders time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Advertisements

Canelo vs Saunders start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, May 9 at 10 am AEST. The main event is expected at around 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs Saunders Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

Canelo vs Saunders start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 9 at 9:30 am ACST. The headline-bout is expected at around 12:30 pm ACST.

Canelo vs Saunders Perth time (AWST)

Canelo vs Saunders Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, May 9 at 8 am AWST. The main event is expected at approximately 11 am AWST.

Canelo vs Saunders start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Canelo vs Saunders start time on Christmas Island is set for on Sunday, May 9 at 7 am CXT. The main event is expected at around 10 am CXT.

Canelo vs Saunders card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, super middleweight, 12 rounds – Alvarez’s WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles, Saunders’s WBO super middleweight title

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama, light flyweight, 12 rounds – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho, super welterweight, 10 rounds – Conway’s WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera, heavyweight, 10 rounds

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo, featherweight, 6 rounds

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza, lightweight, 6 rounds

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek, super lightweight, 4 rounds

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson, welterweight, 8 rounds