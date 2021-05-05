eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos set for May 15 on Harper vs Choi card live on DAZN

Newswire
Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos

Joshua Buatsi continues his push for a world title fight when he faces a fellow unbeaten contender Daniel Blenda Dos Santos on Saturday, May 15. The contest is featured on the Harper vs Choi card taking place at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event airs live on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries, and Sky Sports in the UK.

Buatsi and Dos Santos meet in the championship bout with the WBA International light heavyweight title on the line.

The explosive 178lbs contender, one of Britain’s hottest talents, Buatsi stopped Marko Calic in October to continue his destructive rise up the rankings. He has since travelled to America to team up with new trainer Virgil Hunter, who guided the career of pound-for-pound star Andre Ward.

France’s Dos Santos is undefeated in 15 fights, with eight of his wins coming inside the distance. The 30-year-old from Pont-Sainte-Maxence has been more active than Buatsi in recent months, fighting twice in 2021 and earning a first round stoppage last time out.

“I’ve got an unbeaten opponent, that makes him ambitious,” said Buatsi. “Obviously it’s the first fight under Virgil, so it’s should be interesting. I’m looking forward to showing what I’ve been working on with Virgil. He’s going to want to hold onto his undefeated record, as I am. When that’s at stake you really dig deep.

“It’s mainly the style that I like. Each of his fighters translate it differently. The public haven’t seen how good I can be, or I will be. I want to unlock the potential that I have got. This addition to the team will 100 per cent bring the best out of me.”

In the main event of the evening Terri Harper puts her WBC and IBO super featherweight titles on the line when she faces undefeated WBA world champion Choi Hyun-mi in the championship unification.

The current Harper vs Choi fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

