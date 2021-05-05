Nery vs Figueroa undercard: Xavier Martinez faces Juan Carlos Burgos on May 15

Luis Nery defends his WBC super bantamweight title against Brandon Figueroa at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 15. The contest headlines PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

In the co-feature Danny Roman meets Ricardo Espinoza at super bantamweight. The first bout kicking off the program suffered a change.

Xavier Martinez received a new opponent for his WBA super featherweight title eliminator. According to the press release sent out on Wednesday, Juan Carlos Burgos is set to square off against the rising super featherweight contender, replacing previously announced Abraham Montoya.

Unbeaten Martinez (16-0, 11 KOs) won his previous bout against Claudio Marrero by unanimous decision. Before that he secured seven wins prior to the final bell, including the first-round knockout against Jessie Cris Rosales and third-round TKO against John Vincent Moralde.

“I’ve felt great in camp and have already been preparing hard for this opponent,” said Martinez. “My last fight was an incredible experience. The biggest thing it taught me is just because you’re winning, don’t fall asleep at the wheel. That’s the same mentality I’m taking into this fight.”

“I proved in my last fight that I can box and can hang with the best in the sport. This is a side many haven’t seen because I’ve been decapitating my previous opponents. The world is going to see how much versatility I carry in my skill set. May 15 is another day in the office, and it’s time to work.”

Burgos (34-4-2, 21 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Juan Ramon Bernal. Prior to that he suffered a pair of defeats by unanimous decision against Hector Tanajara and Devin Haney.

“This is another opportunity for me to show that I have a lot left to give in the ring,” said Burgos. “Martinez doesn’t have a strong chin, as everyone saw when he got dropped twice by Claudio Marrero in his last fight. I’ve been training hard and waiting for an opportunity like this. Fans can expect an explosive performance on May 15.”

Boxing fans can watch Nery vs Figueroa live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The current three-fight Nery vs Figueroa card can be found below.

Nery vs Figueroa fight card

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa – Nery’s WBC super bantamweight title

Danny Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza, super bantamweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Juan Carlos Burgos – WBA super featherweight title eliminator