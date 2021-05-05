eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Saenchai released from hospital, shares ‘payback to COVID’ video

Parviz Iskenderov

Payback time, Covid-19 I’m steppin up my game this round! Now I show you some trick or two 👊🏽👊🏽 สู้เต็มที่ครับ! 🙏💪🏼

Posted by Saenchai on Saturday, May 1, 2021
Famed Muay Thai fighter Saenchai is out and about. Former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion in four-weight classes shared the news via social media, advising his fans he was released from the hospital.

“I am out from the hospital and safe! Thank you everyone for your support [sic],” Saenchai wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram.

The 40-year-old Thai star was hospitalized late April, after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Following a set of photos, that show him in bed at the hospital, a recent video features “The King of Muay Thai” in good spirits and already shadowboxing. You can watch it up top.

“Payback time, Covid-19 I’m steppin up my game this round! Now I show you some trick or two [sic],” reads the caption.

Saenchai was expected to be back in the ring on April 25, but was unable to compete after catching the virus. In his previous bout early last month he defeated Seth Grande by unanimous decision (highlights here).

Share This

Latest NewsLifestyleMuay Thai

