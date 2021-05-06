Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr boxing match live stream set for June 19, PPV cost

MMA legend Anderson Silva faces former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a boxing match on Saturday, June 19. The contest headlines the “Tribute to the Kings” fight card taking place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Anderson Silva (34-11, 1 NC MMA, 1-1 boxing) is a former UFC middleweight champion. Although his career inside the Octagon ended on a three-fight loosing streak in November 2020 when he was released from the promotion, he is widely considered as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. His most recent boxing match goes back to August 2005, when he KO’d Julio Cesar de Jesus in the second round.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (34-2-1, 1 NC) is a former WBC middleweight champion. The son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr was last in action in November 2020, when he took the win against Jeyson Mind via fourth-round TKO.

The Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva boxing bout is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.

How to watch Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva live

Boxing fans can watch Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV price is $39.99 USD.

Chavez Jr vs Silva undercard

“This will be a very special night honoring the first-family of Mexican boxing, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Omar Chavez, all appearing on the fight card event.” reads the announcement sent out by streaming platform today. “The legend himself, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, boasting a lifetime record of 107-6-2, will make his final ring appearance against Hector Camacho Jr. Camacho Jr. will be honoring the legacy of his late Hall of Fame father.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Hector Camacho Jr meet in an exhibition matchup.

Among Chavez vs Silva undercard bouts, Omar Chavez goes up against Ramon Alvarez, and Damian Sosa faces Abel Mina for WBO NABO super welterweight title. The current lineup can be found below.

Chavez Jr vs Silva fight card

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Anderson Silva

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. vs. Hector Camacho Jr (exhibition)

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez

Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina

Kevin Torres vs. Jorge Luis Melendez

Manuel Jaimes vs. Francisco Arturo Ramirez Martinez

Mario Alberto Ramirez vs. Pedro Castro