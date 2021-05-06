Watch Canelo vs Saunders final pre-fight press conference live stream video

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a highly anticipated super middleweight title unification. The world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8, which makes it Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here).

The final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday May 6 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK, and Friday May 7 at 3 am AEST in Australia. The live stream video is available up top (via DAZN channel on YouTube).

The full Canelo vs Saunders fight card and event start time can be found here.