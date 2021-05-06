eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Watch Canelo vs Saunders final pre-fight press conference live stream video

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a highly anticipated super middleweight title unification. The world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8, which makes it Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here).

The final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday May 6 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK, and Friday May 7 at 3 am AEST in Australia. The live stream video is available up top (via DAZN channel on YouTube).

Canelo vs Saunders Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

The full Canelo vs Saunders fight card and event start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

