Watch Canelo vs Saunders final pre-fight press conference live stream video

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a highly anticipated super middleweight title unification. The world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8, which makes it Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here).
The final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday May 6 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK, and Friday May 7 at 3 am AEST in Australia. The live stream video is available up top (via DAZN channel on YouTube).
Canelo vs Saunders Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories
The full Canelo vs Saunders fight card and event start time can be found here.