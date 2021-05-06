eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Boxing

Canelo vs Saunders weigh-in time and location announced, fans invited to attend

Newswire
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez weighs-in | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will face off in front of the fans on Friday, May 7. The official weigh-in is open to 5,000 fans at AT&T Plaza at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The fighters will be hitting the scales from 2 pm ahead of Saturday night’s action, live on DAZN in the US, the UK, Australia and other countries worldwide, and distributed by TV Azteca in Mexico and Latin America (start time here).

Alvarez (55-1-2 37 KOs) and Saunders (33-0 14 KOs) clash in a blockbuster unification bout with a stacked undercard in support of that battle. The fight fans can cheer their favorites onto the scales in the Texas sunshine.

Canelo vs Saunders weigh-in open to the public
Canelo vs Saunders weigh-in open to the public

Important notes for fight fans (as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing).

  • Gates will open at 12.30pm for entry.
  • No bags permitted
  • First come, first served – attendance capped at 5,000

Canelo vs Saunders Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

In the co-feature Elwin Soto (18-1 12 KOs) defends his WBO World Light-Flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama (32-8 12 KOs). The full Canelo vs Saunders undercard can be found here.

