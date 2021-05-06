PFL 3 weigh-in results: Fabricio Werdum vs Renan Ferreira official, 10-fight card set

PFL 3: Werdum vs Ferreira continues live MMA action on Thursday, May 6 from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum weighed-in at 241.4 lbs for his PFL MMA debut against Renan Ferreira, who showed 252 lbs. Women’s MMA star Kayla Harrison came in at 155.2 lbs for her lightweight bout against Mariana Morais 153 lbs.

Get the full PFL 3 fight card and weigh-in results.

The preliminary card airs live stream on ESPN+, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT. The main card brings live PFL MMA action to ESPN, beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

PFL 3: fight card

Main Card (ESPN)

Fabricio Werdum (241.4 lbs) vs. Renan Ferreira (252 lbs)

Kayla Harrison (155.2 lbs) vs. Mariana Morais (153 lbs)

Mohammed Usman (239 lbs) vs. Brandon Sayles (264.2 lbs)

Genah Fabian (155.8 lbs) vs. Laura Sanchez (155.4 lbs)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Denis Goltsov (240.4 lbs) vs. Muhammed DeReese (257.6 lbs)

Larissa Pacheco (155.2 lbs) vs. Julija Pacic (155.8 lbs)

Ante Delija (233.2 lbs) vs. Bruno Cappelozza (234 lbs)

Cindy Dandois (153 lbs) vs. Kaitlin Young (155 lbs)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Olena Kolesnyk (155.2 lbs) vs. Taylor Guardado (154.6 lbs)

Kyron Bowen (170.8 lbs) vs. Magomed Umalatov (170.2 lbs)