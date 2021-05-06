UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman appeared on The Jim Rome Show, where he talked about his potential fight against Jake Paul, and what might be needed for it to happen, and more. Check it out up top.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
UFC champ Kamaru Usman talks potential fight against ‘little YouTube, Disney kid’ Jake Paul
Subscribe to our channel on YouTube
Get all FIGHTMAG video content
Share This
Want to Support?
You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.
Advertisements
Advertisements