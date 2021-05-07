Bellator 258 results, start time, live stream, Archuleta vs Pettis, full fight card

Bellator 258 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 7. In the main event Juan Archuleta makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against Sergio Pettis.
In the co-main event Anthony Johnson and Jose Augusto square off in the quarter-final bout of light heavyweight World Grand Prix. The full Bellator 258 fight card can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available here on FIGHTMAG, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT (featured video up top via the promotion’s channel on YouTube).
Stay tuned with Bellator 258 results below.
Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis results
Main Card
Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis
Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto
Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally
Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson
Preliminary Card
Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
Lorenz Larkin vs. Rafael Carvalho
Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales
Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein
Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell
Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt