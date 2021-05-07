Bellator 258 results, start time, live stream, Archuleta vs Pettis, full fight card

Bellator 258 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 7. In the main event Juan Archuleta makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against Sergio Pettis.

In the co-main event Anthony Johnson and Jose Augusto square off in the quarter-final bout of light heavyweight World Grand Prix. The full Bellator 258 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available here on FIGHTMAG, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT (featured video up top via the promotion’s channel on YouTube).

Stay tuned with Bellator 258 results below.

Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis results

Main Card

Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis

Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto

Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally

Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

Preliminary Card

Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots

Lorenz Larkin vs. Rafael Carvalho

Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales

Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid

Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto

Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt