MMA

Bellator 258 weigh-in results: Archuleta vs Pettis official, 1 fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov
Juan Archuleta weigh-in
Juan Archuleta weighs-in | Bellator MMA

Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis

Juan Archuleta weighed-in at 135 for his bantamweight title defense against No.1-ranked contender Sergio Pettis, who showed 134.75. The contest headlines Bellator 258 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 7 (Saturday, May 8 in Australia).

Anthony Johnson and Jose Augusto tipped the scales at 205 and 204.75, respectively. The pair meets in the light heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter-final, co-headlining the show.

Johnny Soto missed featherweight limit, showing 148.5, for his bout against Weber Almeida, 145. The bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get the full Bellator 258 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 258 main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT live on Showtime. MMA actions begins on the preliminary card at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, as well as on Pluto TV.

Bellator 258: Archuleta vs Pettis weigh-in results

Main Card

Juan Archuleta (135) vs. Sergio Pettis (134.75)

Anthony Johnson (205) vs. Jose Augusto (204.75)

Patricky Pitbull (155.5) vs. Peter Queally (155)

Michael Page (174.75) vs. Derek Anderson (175)

Preliminary Card

Josh Hill (136) vs. Raufeon Stots (135.5)

Lorenz Larkin (185.5) vs. Rafael Carvalho (185)

Patchy Mix (136) vs. Albert Morales (135)

Logan Storley (170.25) vs. Omar Hussein (170.75)

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Daniel Madrid (185.5)

Henry Corrales (135) vs. Johnny Campbell (135.75)

Weber Almeida (145) vs. Johnny Soto (148.5)*

Erik Perez (135.5) vs. Blaine Shutt (135)

*Missed weight.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Latest NewsMMA

