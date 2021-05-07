Search
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Kickboxing

GLORY 78: Tomas Mozny takes on Levi Rigters, Itay Gershon faces Guerric Billet

Parviz Iskenderov
Tomas Mozny
Tomas Mozny delivers head kick in his bout against Antonio Plazibat | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek

A pair of bouts joins GLORY 78 fight card, making it a six-fight lineup announced to date. Kickboxing event airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17 from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland. In the headliner of the show K-1 legend Badr Hari takes on Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a three-rounder at heavyweight.

Advertisements

Among the recently announced matchups, Tomas Mozny goes up against Levi Rigters at heavyweight, and Itay Gershon squares off against Guerric Billet at lightweight.

Tomas Mozny was last in action in October 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Antonio Plazibat. Prior to that he suffered the defeated by split decision against Jahfarr Wilnis and defeated Daniel Skvor by UD.

Levi Rigters was in action in January, when he suffered the defeat by majority decision against Tarik Khbabez. Before that he scored a pair of wins prior to the final bell against Nordine Mahieddine and Marciano Bhugwandass.

Itay Gershon won his previous bout in December 2019 by majority decision against Li Sanjin. In May the same year he dropped a split decision against Luke Whelan, which snapped his three-win streak inside the GLORY ring.

Guerric Billet is coming off the win by unanimous decision scored in February 2020 against Artur Saladiak. In 2019 he suffered the defeat by split decision against Mohammed Hendouf and earned a UD against William Goldie-Galloway.

The current GLORY 78 fight card can be found below. The order of the bouts, event start time and how to watch is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

GLORY 78 fight card

  • Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight
  • Tomas Mozny vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

spot_img
spot_img

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

spot_img
spot_img

Latest

Advertisements

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097