GLORY 78: Tomas Mozny takes on Levi Rigters, Itay Gershon faces Guerric Billet

A pair of bouts joins GLORY 78 fight card, making it a six-fight lineup announced to date. Kickboxing event airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17 from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland. In the headliner of the show K-1 legend Badr Hari takes on Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a three-rounder at heavyweight.

Among the recently announced matchups, Tomas Mozny goes up against Levi Rigters at heavyweight, and Itay Gershon squares off against Guerric Billet at lightweight.

Tomas Mozny was last in action in October 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Antonio Plazibat. Prior to that he suffered the defeated by split decision against Jahfarr Wilnis and defeated Daniel Skvor by UD.

Levi Rigters was in action in January, when he suffered the defeat by majority decision against Tarik Khbabez. Before that he scored a pair of wins prior to the final bell against Nordine Mahieddine and Marciano Bhugwandass.

Itay Gershon won his previous bout in December 2019 by majority decision against Li Sanjin. In May the same year he dropped a split decision against Luke Whelan, which snapped his three-win streak inside the GLORY ring.

Guerric Billet is coming off the win by unanimous decision scored in February 2020 against Artur Saladiak. In 2019 he suffered the defeat by split decision against Mohammed Hendouf and earned a UD against William Goldie-Galloway.

The current GLORY 78 fight card can be found below. The order of the bouts, event start time and how to watch is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

GLORY 78 fight card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight

Tomas Mozny vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight