Logan Paul on Floyd Mayweather matchup: I’m about to beat the greatest fighter of all time

All-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd Mayweather and social media sensation Logan Paul met face-to-face at a media event on Thursday. The pair squares off in a special exhibition match on Sunday, June 6 live on Showtime PPV event.

Mayweather and Paul gave their initial thoughts on the showdown and traded trash talk during the event that took place at Hard Rock Stadium. After the formal portion of the press event, a scuffle between the two camps ensued following an incident between Mayweather and Logan’s brother, Jake Paul. Watch below and up top.

“It’s one thing to sell a fight, and people can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do, is disrespect me,” said Mayweather.

“Floyd came out of retirement, just to get re-retired,” said Paul. “I’m about to beat the greatest fighter of all time.”

Thursday’s event also included former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson, who will be making his boxing debut in an exhibition match against an opponent to be announced on the pay-per-view undercard.

Boxing fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Showtime PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Among Mayweather vs Paul undercard bouts, WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a 12-round rematch. Plus, former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a 10-round bout.

Mayweather vs Paul fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs. TBA