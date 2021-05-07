eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Naoya Inoue defends against Michael Dasmarinas on June 19 live on ESPN from Las Vegas

Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

On Saturday, June 19, undefeated Japanese knockout sensation Naoya Inoue defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles against Filipino IBF No. 1 contender Michael Dasmarinas. The world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Japanese star Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) has already cemented his legacy as one of his nation’s great fighters, winning world titles in three weight classes and sporting a record of 15-0 with 13 knockouts in championship fights. He made his Las Vegas debut last October and knocked out Australian contender Jason Moloney with a straight right hand that became an instant viral highlight. Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs) is 12-0-1 since the last defeat of his career, a run that includes a 2018 knockout over three-time European bantamweight champion Karim Guerfi.

The bouts featured on the Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

