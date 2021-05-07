Naoya Inoue defends against Michael Dasmarinas on June 19 live on ESPN from Las Vegas

On Saturday, June 19, undefeated Japanese knockout sensation Naoya Inoue defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles against Filipino IBF No. 1 contender Michael Dasmarinas. The world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Japanese star Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) has already cemented his legacy as one of his nation’s great fighters, winning world titles in three weight classes and sporting a record of 15-0 with 13 knockouts in championship fights. He made his Las Vegas debut last October and knocked out Australian contender Jason Moloney with a straight right hand that became an instant viral highlight. Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs) is 12-0-1 since the last defeat of his career, a run that includes a 2018 knockout over three-time European bantamweight champion Karim Guerfi.

The bouts featured on the Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.