PFL 3 results, Werdum vs Ferreira, full fight card

PFL 3 features former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum making his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira. The event airs live on ESPN from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. on Thursday May 6 (Friday May 7 in Australia).

In the co-main event Kayla Harrison and Mariana Morais do women’s MMA battle at lightweight. Among other main card bouts, Brandon Sayles faces Mohammed Usman at heavyweight, and Larissa Pacheco meets Julija Pajic at lightweight.

The main card brings live PFL MMA action to ESPN, beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live stream on ESPN+, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

PFL 3: Werdum vs Ferreira results

Main Card

Renan Ferreira def. Fabricio Werdum by KO (punches, R1 at 2:32) – earns 6 points in heavyweight standings

Kayla Harrison def. Mariana Morais by TKO (punche, R1 at 1:23) – earns 6 points in women’s lightweight standings

Brandon Sayles def. Mohammed Usman by technical submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:42) – earns 5 points in heavyweight standings

Larissa Pacheco def. Julija Pajic by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:51) – earns 6 points in women’s lightweight standings

Preliminary Card

Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija by KO (punches, R1 at 0:46) – earns 6 points in heavyweight standings

Kaitlin Young def. Cindy Dandois by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in women’s lightweight standings

Genah Fabian def. Laura Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in women’s lightweight standings

Denis Goltsov def. Muhammed DeReese by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:21 – earns 6 points in heavyweight standings

Taylor Guardado def. Olena Kolesnyk by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26) – earns 3 points in women’s lightweight standings

Magomed Umalatov def. Kyron Bowen by KO (punch, R2 at 0:07)