PFL 3 results, Werdum vs Ferreira, full fight card

PFL 3 features former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum making his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira. The event airs live on ESPN from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. on Thursday May 6 (Friday May 7 in Australia).
In the co-main event Kayla Harrison and Mariana Morais do women’s MMA battle at lightweight. Among other main card bouts, Brandon Sayles faces Mohammed Usman at heavyweight, and Larissa Pacheco meets Julija Pajic at lightweight.
The main card brings live PFL MMA action to ESPN, beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live stream on ESPN+, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.
Get PFL 3 results below.
PFL 3: Werdum vs Ferreira results
Main Card
Renan Ferreira def. Fabricio Werdum by KO (punches, R1 at 2:32) – earns 6 points in heavyweight standings
Kayla Harrison def. Mariana Morais by TKO (punche, R1 at 1:23) – earns 6 points in women’s lightweight standings
Brandon Sayles def. Mohammed Usman by technical submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:42) – earns 5 points in heavyweight standings
Larissa Pacheco def. Julija Pajic by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:51) – earns 6 points in women’s lightweight standings
Preliminary Card
Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija by KO (punches, R1 at 0:46) – earns 6 points in heavyweight standings
Kaitlin Young def. Cindy Dandois by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in women’s lightweight standings
Genah Fabian def. Laura Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – earns 3 points in women’s lightweight standings
Denis Goltsov def. Muhammed DeReese by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:21 – earns 6 points in heavyweight standings
Taylor Guardado def. Olena Kolesnyk by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26) – earns 3 points in women’s lightweight standings
Magomed Umalatov def. Kyron Bowen by KO (punch, R2 at 0:07)