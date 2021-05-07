eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Canelo vs Saunders weigh-in video and results

Saul Canelo Alvarez faces off Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, May 8, which makes it Sunday, May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here). The contest features unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion up against undefeated WBO 168-pound titleholder in the scheduled for 12-round world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. While 5,000 spectators have been invited to witness their favorites tipping the scales at the venue, boxing fans around the world can watch Canelo vs Saunders weigh-in live stream here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top via the Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube).

Canelo vs Saunders weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, May 7 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, 8 pm BST in the UK and Saturday, May 8 at 5 am AEST in Australia.

In the co-feature Elwin Soto puts his WBO light flyweight title on the line in a 12-rounder against Katsunari Takayama. Get the full Canelo vs Saunders fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Canelo vs Saunders card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles, Saunders’s WBO super middleweight title

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Conway’s WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo, 6 rounds, featherweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson, 8 rounds, welterweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

