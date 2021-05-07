Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila headlines Top Rank Boxing live on ESPN, June 12

Undefeated former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson, from Newark, New Jersey, fights Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title on Saturday, June 12. The Top Rank Boxing event airs live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) will headline in Las Vegas for the third time as he seeks to capture a world title in a second weight class. One of the world’s top pound-for-pound talents, Stevenson is tasked with turning back Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs), who has won 10 consecutive fights by knockout since the lone defeat of his career.

The bouts featured on the Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard are expected to be announced shortly.