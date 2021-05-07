eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Search
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila headlines Top Rank Boxing live on ESPN, June 12

Newswire
Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson dominates Toka Kahn Clary | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Undefeated former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson, from Newark, New Jersey, fights Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title on Saturday, June 12. The Top Rank Boxing event airs live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Advertisements

2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) will headline in Las Vegas for the third time as he seeks to capture a world title in a second weight class. One of the world’s top pound-for-pound talents, Stevenson is tasked with turning back Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs), who has won 10 consecutive fights by knockout since the lone defeat of his career.

The bouts featured on the Stevenson vs Nakathila undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

spot_img
spot_img

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

spot_img
spot_img

Latest

Advertisements

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097