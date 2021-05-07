Vasyl Lomachenko next fight set for June 26, faces Masayoshi Nakatani live on ESPN+

Vasiliy Lomachenko seeks to get back on the winning track. Former three-weight world champion goes up against Masayoshi Nakatani in the 12-round lightweight main event on Saturday, June 26. The bout headlines Top Rank Boxing fight card live and exclusive on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The Ukrainian superstar and future Hall of Famer fights for the first time since last October’s showdown against Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight world title (watch highlights). Lomachenko’s return comes against Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs), a longtime Japanese contender who most recently knocked out Felix Verdejo in one of the best fights of 2020.

Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) won a pair of Olympic gold medals before turning professional in 2013, and he then proceeded to win world titles in three weight classes in his first 12 fights. The “pound-for-pound Picasso” will be giving up roughly five inches in height and six inches in reach to the naturally bigger Nakatani.

The Lomachenko vs Nakatani undercard bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.