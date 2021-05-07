eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Search
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Vasyl Lomachenko next fight set for June 26, faces Masayoshi Nakatani live on ESPN+

Newswire
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez
Vasyl Lomachenko (right) in his bout against Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Vasiliy Lomachenko seeks to get back on the winning track. Former three-weight world champion goes up against Masayoshi Nakatani in the 12-round lightweight main event on Saturday, June 26. The bout headlines Top Rank Boxing fight card live and exclusive on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Advertisements

The Ukrainian superstar and future Hall of Famer fights for the first time since last October’s showdown against Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight world title (watch highlights). Lomachenko’s return comes against Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs), a longtime Japanese contender who most recently knocked out Felix Verdejo in one of the best fights of 2020.

Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) won a pair of Olympic gold medals before turning professional in 2013, and he then proceeded to win world titles in three weight classes in his first 12 fights. The “pound-for-pound Picasso” will be giving up roughly five inches in height and six inches in reach to the naturally bigger Nakatani.

The Lomachenko vs Nakatani undercard bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

spot_img
spot_img

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

spot_img
spot_img

Latest

Advertisements

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097