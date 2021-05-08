Search
Amanda Nunes defends bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 265

Parviz Iskenderov
Amanda Nunes
Amanda Nunes dominates Felicia Spencer | Pic: Twitter/UFC

Two-weight champion Amanda Nunes is scheduled to make the sixth defense of her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 265. The date of the women’s MMA championship bout is set for Saturday, August 7 (Sunday, August 8 in Australia). The location accommodating the pay-per-view fight card is yet to be determined.

The promotion made the announcement today via Twitter.

Nunes (21-4) was in action in March, when she submitted Megan Anderson in the first round and made the second successful defense of her featherweight title (video highlights here). Her most recent bantamweight title defense goes back to December 2019 when she scored a unanimous decision against Germaine de Randamie.

Pena (10-4) last fought in January, when she submitted Sara McMann in Round 3. In October 2020 she suffered the defeat via third-round submission against Germaine de Randamie.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Other bouts featured on the UFC 265 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.



