MMA

Best Shots: Sergio Pettis claims bantamweight title against Juan Archuleta at Bellator 258

Newswire

Pettis becomes a new Bellator bantamweight champion

Sergio Pettis dethroned Juan Archuleta to become a new bantamweight champion in Bellator 258 main event. The fight card aired live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 7 (Saturday, May 8 in Australia). One judge scored the fight 50-45, while two other judges had it 49-46, all in favor of SP.

Check out some of the best fight action photos and post-fight quotes from the new titleholder below.

Sergio Pettis vs Juan Archuleta
Sergio Pettis vs Juan Archuleta | Bellator MMA
“It feels great [to win a world title in front of his brother, Anthony Pettis],” Sergio Pettis said post-win. “He’s been telling me I’m one of the best ever since I started this and to finally be able to join him and get my own belt is amazing. It feels like a dream come true. Big thank you to Juan Archuleta for this opportunity and for the fight. You’re a tough athlete, a great father and thank you for everything.”

“I knew I was just getting the better of the exchanges. He hit me with some good shots but I knew my shots were hitting him a little cleaner, a little bit harder. I was very calculated, calm. He said there was a storm coming and there was heavy tides but I was out here and I was water tonight. I was just flowing. It was my night.”

“I know Raufeon [Stots] is a great athlete, a great father as well. He’s a great teammate who helped me prep for this fight. My takedown defense was on point thanks Raufeon Stots. It is what it is. He’s got a family to feed. He’s got another kid on the way so it is what it is. I’m not here to take away anyone’s opportunity just because we’re on the same team. I’ll always have love for Rauf but if that’s what it has to be, I guess that’s what it has to be.”

“I also would like to call out Horiguchi. I would love to represent Bellator vs. Rizin. Ant’s got two belts and it’d be a great opportunity to get my second belt as well.”

Sergio Pettis becomes new Bellator bantamweight champion
Sergio Pettis lifts bantamweight title | Bellator MMA
The full fight results from Bellator 258 can be found here.

