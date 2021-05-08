Canelo vs Saunders results, live stream, how to watch, start time, main event, undercard

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders battle it out at a sold out AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8, which converts to Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlines the four-fight boxing card live stream on DAZN, following the four-fight undercard live on YouTube.

The Champion versus Champion matchup is scheduled for twelve rounds with four belts on the line. Mexican star Canelo brings to the table his unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles. Unbeaten Brit Saunders enters the squared circle holding the WBO 168-pound belt.

In the co-main event Elwin Soto defends his WBO light flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama. Also on the main card Kieron Conway defends his WBA Intercontinental super welterweight strap against Souleymane Cissokho. Kicking off the action live on DAZN Frank Sanchez and Nagy Aguilera square off at welterweight.

The full Canelo vs Saunders undercard can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

Boxing fans can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 9 at 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

Canelo vs Saunders undercard start time is set for 5:20 pm ET / 2:20 pm PT in the US, 10:20 BST in the UK, and 7:20 am AEST in Australia. The free live stream is available on FIGHTMAG (via the Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube).

Canelo vs Saunders main card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles, Saunders’s WBO super middleweight title

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Conway’s WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Canelo vs Saunders undercard

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo, 6 rounds, featherweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson, 8 rounds, welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek, 4 rounds, super lightweight