Canelo vs Saunders fight order finalized: How to watch main card and undercard live

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders square off in a highly anticipated super middleweight title unification. The world championship bout airs live on DAZN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8 in the US, and Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here).

The contest features the reigning unified WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion, Canelo, up against the current WBO 168-pound titleholder, Saunders. The contest, with four belts on the line, is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Following the official weigh-in ceremony (results and video here), the fight card has now been finalized. The four-fight main card follows the four-fight Canelo vs Saunders undercard.

Check out the fight order, schedule and how to watch below.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream on DAZN. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and on Sunday, May 9 at 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The Canelo vs Saunders undercard live stream is available on the Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube. The first bell is set for 5:35 pm ET / 2:35 pm PT in the US, 10:35 BST in the UK on Saturday, May 8 and 7:35 am AEST in Australia on Sunday, May 9.

Canelo vs Saunders fight card

The full Canelo vs Sauners lineup and running order looks as the following:

Main Card (DAZN)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles, Saunders’s WBO super middleweight title

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Conway’s WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo, 6 rounds, featherweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson, 8 rounds, welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek, 4 rounds, super lightweight