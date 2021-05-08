eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Search
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Canelo vs Saunders fight order finalized: How to watch main card and undercard live

Newswire
Saul Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez holding his unified super middleweight title belts | Michael Owens/Matchroom

How to watch Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders square off in a highly anticipated super middleweight title unification. The world championship bout airs live on DAZN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8 in the US, and Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here).

Advertisements

The contest features the reigning unified WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion, Canelo, up against the current WBO 168-pound titleholder, Saunders. The contest, with four belts on the line, is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Following the official weigh-in ceremony (results and video here), the fight card has now been finalized. The four-fight main card follows the four-fight Canelo vs Saunders undercard.

Check out the fight order, schedule and how to watch below.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream on DAZN. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and on Sunday, May 9 at 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

Canelo vs Saunders Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

The Canelo vs Saunders undercard live stream is available on the Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube. The first bell is set for 5:35 pm ET / 2:35 pm PT in the US, 10:35 BST in the UK on Saturday, May 8 and 7:35 am AEST in Australia on Sunday, May 9.

Canelo vs Saunders fight card

The full Canelo vs Sauners lineup and running order looks as the following:

Main Card (DAZN)

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles, Saunders’s WBO super middleweight title
  • Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Soto’s WBO light flyweight title
  • Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Conway’s WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

  • Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Top Stories

spot_img

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

spot_img
spot_img

Latest

Advertisements

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097