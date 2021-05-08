eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Live stream Canelo vs Saunders undercard

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a highly anticipated super middleweight championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8 in the US, and Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here). The contest features the unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion up against the WBO 168-pound titleholder.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream on DAZN. The full four-fight main card, running order and start time can be found here.

Ahead of the main card, fans can enjoy the four-fight Canelo vs Saunders undercard. The support lineup features Marc Castro up against Irving Macias Castillo in a six-rounder at featherweight, Keyshawn Davis faceoff Jose Antonio Meza in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Christian Alan Gomez Duran versus Xavier Wilson in an-eight rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the program, Kelvin Davis and Jan Marsalek do four-round battle at super lightweight.

The first fight on Canelo vs Saunders undercard is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 5:35 pm ET / 2:35 pm PT in the US and 10:35 BST in the UK, Sunday, May 9 at 7:35 am AEST in Australia. Boxing fans can watch the live stream here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top via Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube). The free live stream is set to begin 15 minutes prior to the first bell.

Canelo vs Saunders undercard

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo, 6 rounds, featherweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson, 8 rounds, welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

