Boxing

Full Fight Video: Canelo Alvarez scores KO at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX against unbeaten Brit

Canelo Alvarez vs Liam Smith

Saul Canelo Alvarez faces Billy Joe Saunders in a highly anticipated super middleweight title unification. The world championship bout airs live on DAZN on Saturday, May 8 in the US, and Sunday, May 9 in the UK and Australia (start time here).

Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, going back to September 2016, when the Mexican star made his first appearance at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX. Canelo went up against then defending WBO light middleweight champion Liam Smith of the UK. The latter entered the squared circle unbeaten with a record of 23-0-1.

Canelo vs Saunders Australia time, date and how to watch – all states and territories

The full Canelo vs Saunders undercard can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

