Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira headlines UFC 266 in September

Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to make the second defense of his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira in the UFC 266 main event on Saturday, September 4 (Sunday, September 5 in Australia). The venue accommodating the pay-per-view fight card is yet to be determined.

The promotion made the announcement today.

Blachowicz (28-8) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya, which marked his first successful title defense in March (video highlights here). The Polish mixed martial artist lifted a vacant light heavyweight title by TKO in the second round against Dominick Reyes in September 2020. Earlier in his career he defeated Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza, Luke Rockhold, among others.

Teixeira (32-7) previously challenged for UFC 205-pound gold back in April 2014, yet dropped a unanimous decision against then champion Jon Jones. In his previous bout in November 2020 the Brazilian competitor submitted Thiago Santos in the third round and secured the fifth-win in a row. His resume also includes the victories against Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, among others.

Other bouts featured on the UFC 266 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.