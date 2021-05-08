Watch UFC 262 event trailer: Oliveira vs Chandler, Ferguson vs Dariush (video)

The official UFC 262 trailer hit the stream today, ahead of a highly anticipated fight card live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on May 15 (May 16 in Australia). The main event is a lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, which follows a 155-pound contest between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush. Check it out up top.

